SPOKANE, Wash. - Dry weather, is that you? A very seasonable and dry week is ahead for the Inland Northwest!
Saturday brought a beautiful start to our weekend, with temperatures in the high-80s and sunshine filling the sky. Some light winds coming out of the south will appear later in the evening.
There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms rolling into the region late Sunday and going into Monday, however those storms as of right now are mainly centered in the Winthrop and Brewster region, more west of Spokane.
The rest of the work week is going to be dry and warm, with the hottest day across the state on Wednesday!