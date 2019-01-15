Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Today high pressure continues bringing mostly dry and stable weather. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies with a daytime high into the low 30s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 20's. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday the chance for us to see rain and snow increases as a series of storms makes their way into the Pacific Northwest. An air stagnation advisory remains in place through Wednesday afternoon in the Northern Washington valleys and mountains as well as the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains.

