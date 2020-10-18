Drying Out Tomorrow

It was a soggy and dreary end of the weekend. High temperatures today only reached into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The clouds stick around tonight and into tomorrow morning as Mother Nature is drying things out to kick off the work week. Tomorrow might be the best day to get outside with high temperatures in the 60s under partly sunny skies. Winds remain anywhere from 5-15 mph.
A few clouds stick around on Tuesday as we prepare for a big cool down by the end of the work week. Rain and snow chances increase by Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are dropping into the 40s for the second half of the work week.
