2020's Easter Weather Forecast

We might see a couple light showers on your Saturday evening, but the rain is moving out of our region at this point. The winds will also start to calm as we move into those overnight hours. Then, we turn our attention to Easter Sunday. 
 
The good news? Easter Sunday will be sunny and calm, with only a few light clouds moving through in the afternoon. The bad news? Temperatures are going to be a little colder than what we're used to on this holiday weekend. Temperatures will sit in the upper-40s and low-50s in the Spokane area, with overnight lows dipping down into the upper-20s. If you've done some gardening with your time at home, you'll want to cover those sensitive plants Sunday night.
 
By Monday, we'll watch for a warming trend throughout the week. We are looking to have a nice and sunny week ahead. By next weekend, temperatures will be up into the mid- to upper-60s, almost as warm as those gorgeous days last week. Barring a couple of light showers on Tuesday night, this week is looking dry and calm. Get out there (from a distance) and enjoy it!!

