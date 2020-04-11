Easter Sunday looking sunny, but a little colder than normal!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:07:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:34 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:23 AM
Sunset: 07:34:34 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:26 AM
Sunset: 07:36 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:29 AM
Sunset: 07:37:25 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM
Sunset: 07:38:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:59:39 AM
Sunset: 07:40:17 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:44 AM
Sunset: 07:41:42 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:51 AM
Sunset: 07:43:08 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
