With a cold front moving in, wind gusts are increasing in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures in the 80s to 90s combined with dry conditions and the gusty winds lead to high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m.
Tomorrow, we'll feel the effects of the cold front pushing in. Cooler air will result in high temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will still be gusty.
Though a haze from wildfire smoke was visible today, air quality is either in the healthy or moderate air quality index range throughout the region.
Highs will remain in the 80s through the week for the Spokane area. The LC Valley will still be hot with highs hanging on in the 90s.