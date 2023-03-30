This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and fairly mild conditions. Some areas are seeing patchy fog and spotty rain showers on the Palouse.
As we head throughout our Thursday we will see partly sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs that will reach into the mid 50s.
Friday we will see increasing clouds and a few light showers as a series of weather systems moves into the Pacific Northwest bringing valley rain and mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures that will continue into next week. The Cascade mountain passes look to see the bulk of the snow through the weekend, with winter storm watches that will go into place Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday.
We'll also see a cooldown with daytime highs dropping back into the 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s.