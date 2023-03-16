Happy Thursday! Today we are waking up to clear conditions but cold temperatures across the Inland Northwest!
After a messy start to the month of March, a ridge of high pressure will build in across the Pacific Northwest bringing a stretch of nice weather through Saturday. Highs will be in mid to upper 40's and 50'swith overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's into Sunday.
Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon bringing another round of Mtn. snow, and a rain/snow mix and or rain for the lower elevations through at least mid-week.