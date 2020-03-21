Enjoy the sunshine, changes are on the way!
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Safeway and Albertsons respond to coronavirus concerns, open more than job 500 positions
- Gov. Inslee ordering statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and limits size of gatherings
- Spokane Public Schools preparing for possibility of school closures lasting up to 6 months
- "We're not overreacting": How COVID-19 compares to past pandemics, like H1N1
- Five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Spokane County
- Spokane Valley retirement home resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Northern Quest Resort and Casino making changes to deal with COVID-19
- Washington now reporting more than 1,500 cases of coronavirus, 11 from Spokane County
- Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Spokane County with over 100 new cases across Washington
- Washington now reporting 1,376 coronavirus cases, nine from Spokane County
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 29%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
- Sunset: 07:06:14 PM
- Dew Point: 12°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:30 AM
Sunset: 07:04:49 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
Sunset: 07:06:14 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:45:29 AM
Sunset: 07:07:39 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:43:28 AM
Sunset: 07:09:03 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:41:26 AM
Sunset: 07:10:28 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
Sunset: 07:11:53 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:37:24 AM
Sunset: 07:13:18 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.