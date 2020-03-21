Sydnee Stelle
Our string of gorgeous days continues into Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the mid-50s, just a touch about average. We'll see sunny skies and a light breeze, cloud cover will move in by the afternoon and evening hours. 
 
We'll start to see those temperatures steadily decline through the week into the upper-40s as an unsettled weather pattern pushes through the Pacific Northwets.
 
On Monday, we'll start out with sunshine, but showers will move in by the evening. We're expecting showers most of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We'll see a slight break on Wednesday night, but the next wave of showers moves through Thursday night and sticks around through the weekend.

Tags