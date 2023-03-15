Enjoy the sunshine into the weekend!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM
- Sunset: 06:55:17 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM
Sunset: 06:55:17 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:54 AM
Sunset: 06:56:43 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:58:55 AM
Sunset: 06:58:08 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:56:56 AM
Sunset: 06:59:33 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:54:57 AM
Sunset: 07:00:58 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:52:57 AM
Sunset: 07:02:22 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:50:57 AM
Sunset: 07:03:47 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.