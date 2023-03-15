Extreme eastern Washington, Northeast Oregon and the southeastern and central panhandle of Idaho are catching the back edge of an atmospheric river that slammed into California Tuesday night lingering into Wednesday, bringing a round of rain and snow to the area. Be prepared for slick driving conditions this morning!
 
Otherwise, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Pacific Northwest bringing a nice stretch of weather with highs in mid to upper 40's and 50's through Sunday.
 
As of now, our next system isn't set to arrive until Sunday and we will welcome spring on Monday with rain showers!

