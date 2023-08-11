Temperatures across the region will continue to warm up through the weekend!
High temps in the Spokane metro will be in the upper-80s to end the workweek today, with picture perfect clear blue skies. Highs will step into the 90s tomorrow, reaching the upper-90s by Monday and Tuesday, which are what we're forecasting to be the hottest days of this warm-up.
With no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future and temps back in the upper-90s by the start of the work week, fire risk will be elevated after a relatively calm week for the region's fire crews. Be careful with heat and BBQs as you enjoy the weekend!