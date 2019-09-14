Programming Notice
Enjoy your sunny Sunday! Rain is coming back...
Sunday is looking beautiful, we're expecting mid-70s in Spokane and we'll even see some sunshine! Get out there and enjoy it because by late Sunday night, rain starts to move through the Inland Northwest.
We're expecting the chance for showers off and on throughout most of next week. We'll also see a dramatic drop in temperature. Monday's daytime high will likely be in the upper-50s, with those cooler temperatures continuing through Wednesday.
By Thursday, it looks like we might dry out with temperatures warming up to the mid-60s. This unsettled weather pattern continues to change though, so it's possible showers will stick around through the end of next week.
