The Excessive Heat Advisory issued on Wednesday will expire tonight at 11:00 PM with temperatures remaining in the 90s and triple digits. Clouds will develop across the Inland Northwest with mid to high level clouds possible. Chance of showers this afternoon and evening along the Cascades and along portions of Lake Chelan, Methow Valley and portions of the Idaho Panhandle.
Temperatures will drop down by a few degrees this weekend, however it will still be warm with 90s in the forecast. Breezy winds possible today across the Cascade gaps, Okanogan Valley and Western Basin. A cold front kicks in early next week bringing in showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.