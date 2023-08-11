After a few days of below average temperatures, the thermometer is rising throughout the region. Today, temperatures rose up to average levels, mostly in the 80s.
Heading into the weekend, a steady warm-up is set to continue. Temperatures will break into the 90s. A lot of sun is expected.
Fire danger will also increase with the rise in temperatures and the decrease in relative humidity.
The beginning of next week will result in the hottest temperatures. Monday and Tuesday both have the potential to break records. Highs will be in the upper 90s and 100s. Overnight lows will rise in the upper 60s and 70s.
The hot daytime highs combined with a weak cool-off overnight prompted an Excessive Heat Advisory for the vast majority of the region. The heat is expected to be dangerous. The watch is set to expire on Thursday, but models are still in disagreement for just how long this heat wave will last.
Starting next Tuesday, a breeze will increase bringing some 20-25 mph gusts that will raise fire danger even higher.