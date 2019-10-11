Tonight, we're seeing another clear and calm evening. As we still aren't seeing any clouds, it's going to be another COLD night. Temperatures will get down into the 40s by 7:00, the 30s by 9:00 and down into the upper-20s overnight.
Expect a little frost for your Saturday morning. We finally start to see some clouds roll through in the afternoon as a weak disturbance makes its way into the Inland Northwest. That cloud cover will trap a little of the heat and bring a much warmer evening on Saturday with overnight lows staying in the mid-30s. It's still cold, but at least it's above freezing!
Those clouds stick around on Sunday, with a chance for a few showers mid-day. They should wrap up by the evening and we'll see another clear night heading into Monday.
Monday should be nice and beautiful, with temperatures warming to the mid-50s and sunny skies. A few lows start to move through Tuesday, bringing the chance for wind gusts, mountain snow and lower elevation rain almost every day next week. The good news? We'll at least be warmer overnight! Those overnight lows will be in the 40s by mid-week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.