Coming off of a very cold Sunday, we are warming up slightly to start the new week. Our daytimes highs will be 5-10 degrees warmer across the region, meaning we can expect mid- to upper-30s by the afternoon in Spokane. 
 
We'll see more of that fog in the morning, but it should burn off by the afternoon. It will be a fairly overcast throughout your Monday as we prepare for the next system to push through late Tuesday into Wednesday. It isn't looking to be a strong system, but it could make for slick conditions to start your Wednesday morning.

