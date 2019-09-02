It's looking like the perfect end to Labor Day Weekend. We'll see temperatures stay in the 70s through about 10:00 p.m. tonight, with clear skies and a light breeze.
Looking to Tuesday, we can expect more sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper-80s in Spokane. It's looking to be about 10 degrees above average for this point in September. We'll see a slight dip in temperatures Wednesday down to the low-80s (still above average), before warming back up to the upper-80s again on Thursday.
Expect big changes Thursday evening. Low pressure off the Oregon coast will start to move northeast through the Inland Northwest. It will bring the chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and that unsettled weather pattern will stick around through early next week. We are expecting the chance of showers on Friday, with temperatures dropping dramatically into the mid-70s.
By the time we hit Saturday, it's looking so far like we'll see a brief break in the rain. We should stay dry and see those temperatures get back up into the low-80s. Enjoy it, because the rain moves back in for Sunday and Monday with our temperatures getting down into the low-70s by the beginning of next week.
We've had a gorgeous summer, and while it's still summer for a couple more weeks, it looks like we're starting to see the first of that fall weather moving through Spokane.