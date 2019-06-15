If you want to get outside and do something with Dad for Fathers Day, you're in luck! Spokane should see temperatures in the upper-80s for both Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies, calm winds and no chance of rain. Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear that sunscreen as we continue to see temperatures well above average for this time of year.
A cold front moving in Tuesday night should bring cooler temperatures by Wednesday. We'll be back in the mid-70s through the weekend. Our first shot at rain will be Thursday. We're still a few days out and could see some changes in the timing as we move closer. Overall though, it's looking to be another beautiful week in the Inland Northwest.