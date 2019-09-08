Programming Notice
Feeling Like Fall!
I know we technically have a couple weeks of Summer left, but it sure doesn't feel like it. Monday is looking a lot like what we saw out there today, with temperatures in the low-60s and scattered showers likely across the region. We have the possibility of seeing those afternoon thunderstorms here in Spokane as well.
Moving to Tuesday and Wednesday, we are expecting the chance for rain to stick around, with temperatures staying in the 60s. We are looking to dry out and warm up to the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Get out there and enjoy it, because by next weekend, we will be back in the 60s with more rain.
