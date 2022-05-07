Tonight in Spokane, we will continue to see rain showers and the chance of thunderstorms. The overnight low will drop to around 35 degrees and there will be a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph sustained with at times gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, however they could be higher within thunderstorms.
Tomorrow as we get ready for Mother's Day, we'll find mostly cloudy skies with the potential of a few scattered rain showers. The daytime high will be near 53 degrees.
Tomorrow evening, the overnight low will drop to about 35 degrees. If you had plans to do any gardening on Mother's Day, you may want to hold off, or be prepared to cover any sensitive plants!