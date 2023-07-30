Fire danger remains critically high throughout Sunday night, as a Red Flag Warning remains in place until ten p.m. across Spokane and the surrounding region.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning at noon on Sunday for strong winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures all contributing to the fast spread of wildfires across the region; this included the greater Spokane area, Palouse, Columbia Basin, and northern mountains. Under this warming, it is crucial to follow local burn bans, limiting the chance of causing a spark that could lead to a fire.
Conditions will quiet down Monday, making for a sunny day to kick off the work week. Temperatures will take a slight dip into the mid-to-high 80s Monday and Tuesday, before slowly inching back up to the low-90s by the middle of the week as we enter the month of August!
While the sunshine sticks around, so will the low humidity. Fire danger will remain relatively high throughout the week. A pattern change will begin on Thursday and last through the weekend, with a bit more moisture being pulled into the region that could lead to increased thunder chances across northern Washington and Idaho.