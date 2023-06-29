As conditions in the atmosphere continue to dry out and temperatures continue to rise, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for areas of Central Washington and Northern Oregon.
Relative Humidity and Dew Points are currently falling as the weekend gets closer. Breezy conditions are expected on Saturday through Central Washington valleys. Wildfires have the potential to spread quickly under that setup.
High temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s as the Inland Northwest is under the influence of high-pressure to the south. Overnight lows are also above average in the uppers 50s and low 60s.
Independence Day is looking hot and dry. By firework time, most temperatures will still be in the 70s and 80s.