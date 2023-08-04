SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood and thunderstorm warning in the Inland Northwest that will last through the weekend.
The thunderstorm warning is issued starting August 4 - 5. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s. There will be a 40-60% chance of rain and thunderstorms (heavy rain is a possibility).
Tired of all the sun? The atmosphere will moisten considerably this weekend. Location and amounts of rain carry high uncertainty, but locally heavy rain is possible. Expect a significant increase in clouds. The higher moisture content sticks around for awhile. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/kPKi7VS2S8— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 3, 2023
Along with this, there will be a flash flood warning issued from August 5 - 6. The concern is around areas over the burn scares left from recent and current fires. They also have raised caution for urban areas or places with steep terrain.
They are expecting heavier storms of one inch or more over a short period of time.
There is an increased risk for flash flooding Sun & Mon. Concern is of course over the burn scars-recent & current, but also steep terrain & urban areas. Well, it seems like we need to keep our eye to the sky for thunderstorms and heavy rain through early next week. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/xUbIeBHVXH— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 4, 2023
We will provide updates throughout the weekend as weather conditions and warnings may change.