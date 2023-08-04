SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood and thunderstorm warning in the Inland Northwest that will last through the weekend.

The thunderstorm warning is issued starting August 4 - 5. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s. There will be a 40-60% chance of rain and thunderstorms (heavy rain is a possibility). 

Along with this, there will be a flash flood warning issued from August 5 - 6. The concern is around areas over the burn scares left from recent and current fires. They also have raised caution for urban areas or places with steep terrain.

They are expecting heavier storms of one inch or more over a short period of time. 

We will provide updates throughout the weekend as weather conditions and warnings may change.

