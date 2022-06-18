INCHELIUM, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning, in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
Anyone in the area is advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
Additionally, NWS states very slow-moving thunderstorms are continuing to build up and drop heavy rainfall. Areas around Hall Creek, Hall Creek Rd. and intersecting Inchelium Hwy. will be affected. The heavy rains will continue to fall across the somewhat recent burn scar area.
Radar images show slower moving storms forming from Lake Chelan to Methow Valley and into Okanogan Valley. NWS states Republic and Colville are seeing rain with thunder and lightning as well.