DAVENPORT, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for the northeastern part of Lincoln county, including Davenport and Rearden.
Slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected. Residents can expect periods of heavy rain through 7:15 p.m. and possible flooding in low-lying areas. Be watchful for standing water.
NWS has also noted heavy rain along HWY 2 beginning 10 miles southwest of Newport to the Idaho border. Radar estimates over the past hour have shown ranges from .3"-.6" of rainfall. The intensity is expected to decrease as the showers move into Idaho.