CATALDO, Idaho - The National Weather Service reports a flood warning has been issued for the Coeur d'Alene River at Cataldo.
More rain is expected in the coming days, which will keep the river level high. Caution is urged for those in the area.
Currently in Spokane
Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM
Sunset: 05:35:14 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 06:27:57 AM
Sunset: 05:36:45 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Occasional light rain. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 65%
Sunrise: 06:26:02 AM
Sunset: 05:38:15 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:24:07 AM
Sunset: 05:39:45 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:22:11 AM
Sunset: 05:41:14 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:20:14 AM
Sunset: 05:42:43 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:18:17 AM
Sunset: 05:44:11 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
