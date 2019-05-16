Flood Watches In Effect Until Saturday Morning

Map showing flood watches in effect until 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

 Jennifer Forsmann -KHQ Reporter

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are predicted beginning Thursday afternoon into Friday morning across the Inland Northwest.

Several areas have been issued flood warnings and watches. Below is a list of area affected:

Flood Warning:

  • Douglas County
  • Grant County

Flood Watches:

  • Adams County

  • Asotin County

  • Benewah County

  • Garfield County

  • Kootenai County

  • Latah County

  • Lewis County

  • Lincoln County

  • Nez Perce County

  • Shoshone County

  • Spokane County

  • Whitman County

Flood Warnings In Effect Until Thursday Evening

Map showing flood warnings in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Flood watches will be in effect until Saturday morning. Flood warnings will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already hit the Waterville area. Currently a half inch of rain has been recorded in a 30 minute period.

Current radars show bands of heavy rain will linger into Friday leading to the rise of creeks and streams across the central and southern Idaho Panhandle as well as southeast Washington.

Also be on the lookout for potential mud or rock slides in steeper areas and near roadways and rains continue to fall.

Tags

Recommended for you