Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are predicted beginning Thursday afternoon into Friday morning across the Inland Northwest.
Several areas have been issued flood warnings and watches. Below is a list of area affected:
Flood Warning:
- Douglas County
- Grant County
Flood Watches:
Adams County
Asotin County
Benewah County
Garfield County
- Kootenai County
Latah County
Lewis County
Lincoln County
Nez Perce County
Shoshone County
Spokane County
Whitman County
Flood watches will be in effect until Saturday morning. Flood warnings will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already hit the Waterville area. Currently a half inch of rain has been recorded in a 30 minute period.
Current radars show bands of heavy rain will linger into Friday leading to the rise of creeks and streams across the central and southern Idaho Panhandle as well as southeast Washington.
Also be on the lookout for potential mud or rock slides in steeper areas and near roadways and rains continue to fall.