SPOKANE, Wash. - Merry Christmas Eve! Today we will see on and off again snow flurries across the Inland Northwest.
 
The daytime high will be near 36 degrees, so by afternoon, the Spokane area is expected to see more of a rain/snow mix. Total daytime snow accumulation will be less than one inch. Expect slippery conditions as night begins to fall. 
 
As we look to Christmas Day, snow is likely after 5  p.m. with the daytime high expected to be near 34 degrees.
 
If you are traveling, be prepared for heavier snow totals in the mountain passes. Check the WSDOT webpage for updates before departing, and have a set of chains with you just in case!
 

