Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:12 AM
- Sunset: 04:02:19 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:37:12 AM
Sunset: 04:02:19 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:37:32 AM
Sunset: 04:02:58 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:37:49 AM
Sunset: 04:03:40 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:38:04 AM
Sunset: 04:04:25 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low 3F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:16 AM
Sunset: 04:05:12 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:38:24 AM
Sunset: 04:06:01 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:38:30 AM
Sunset: 04:06:53 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.
