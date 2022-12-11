Afternoon fog rolled into the region Sunday and is set to stick around most of the week as temperatures decline steadily into near record-breaking lows.
Patchy fog is making for low visibility on the roadways throughout Spokane County, and down into the Palouse and LC Valley Monday through Thursday this week. Most of the fog is centering in around central WA and parts of the Inland NW, as well as the Palouse – the northern Idaho Panhandle is forecasted to have much better visibility than Spokane.
By Monday morning at seven a.m., when most of us are heading to work or school – Spokane is forecasted to only have around 0.1 miles of visibility. Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, and the northern cities are looking much better, with upwards of 5-10 miles of visibility.
The fog will be most dense in the late-night hours and early morning hours, before clearing up throughout the day. Be sure to take it slow on the roads as you are commuting to work or school this week, aiming to give plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you!
Light snow is continuing over far southeast WA and the southern panhandle, staying at bay from most of the Inland NW.
Mainly, a cold and dry pattern is setting in this week, with well below average lows reaching Spokane and neighboring regions by Friday. Day-time highs will steadily decline after Monday into the low-20s but reach the teens by Friday. Overnight lows are the most surprising numbers, however, as they will reach more than 20 degrees below average, into the single digits.
Five degrees, four degrees, even negative 11 are some numbers we are seeing by the end of this work week. Freezing temperatures plus fog, is not a great mix. Be sure to take it very slow this week, bundle up, and be safe!