We start our Sunday with fog and temperatures sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s across the Inland Northwest. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon on Sunday. You can expect visibilities down to less than a quarter of a mile and some black ice on the roadways. Besides the fog, clouds and above-average temperatures continue to take hold of the forecast. Highs across the region will make it into the upper 30s and low 40s.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Waterville, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Mansfield, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Electric City, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Palisades, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Near freezing temperatures will result in slick roadway and sidewalk surfaces. Conditions may change rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Roads may have patches of ice. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:35 AM
- Sunset: 04:25:25 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Foggy. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Foggy. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Low clouds and fog. Areas of freezing fog. High 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:33:35 AM
Sunset: 04:25:25 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Foggy. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 04:26:48 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Foggy. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:32:09 AM
Sunset: 04:28:13 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:31:22 AM
Sunset: 04:29:38 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:30:33 AM
Sunset: 04:31:05 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: W @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:29:41 AM
Sunset: 04:32:33 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:28:47 AM
Sunset: 04:34:02 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
