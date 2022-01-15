Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Waterville, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Mansfield, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Electric City, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Palisades, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Near freezing temperatures will result in slick roadway and sidewalk surfaces. Conditions may change rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Roads may have patches of ice. &&