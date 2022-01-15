Sunday Highs

We start our Sunday with fog and temperatures sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s across the Inland Northwest. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon on Sunday. You can expect visibilities down to less than a quarter of a mile and some black ice on the roadways. Besides the fog, clouds and above-average temperatures continue to take hold of the forecast. Highs across the region will make it into the upper 30s and low 40s. 

