Foggy start to your weekend!
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, MOSES LAKE AREA AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND LEWISTON AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE SOME ICY SPOTS ON ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- North Spokane couple shoots coyote that wandered into their backyard, tried to attack their dog
- "This is abhorrent": parent gives state photo of child being restrained, demands investigation into Spokane childcare facility
- Boarded up houses mark the beginning of the final phase of North Spokane Corridor project
- Wonder Spokane building set to open this Monday
- Spokane ranks No. 61 in study of 'Most Sinful Cities in America'
- Heads Up: Northern lights might be visible in Inland Northwest tonight
- Spokane Valley police continue investigation into threat found in Central Valley High School bathroom
- Spokane Texas Roadhouse looking to hire 200 employees prior to January 2020 opening
- WSU Freshman's time of death was four hours prior to first 911 call
- If you're not prepared for snow, get prepared now because we could see it by Thanksgiving
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:06:35 AM
- Sunset: 04:05:15 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 0.21 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, MOSES LAKE AREA AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND LEWISTON AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE SOME ICY SPOTS ON ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:06:35 AM
Sunset: 04:05:15 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: S @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:07:59 AM
Sunset: 04:04:28 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:09:22 AM
Sunset: 04:03:43 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: W @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing later during the night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:10:44 AM
Sunset: 04:03:01 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:05 AM
Sunset: 04:02:22 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 18mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:25 AM
Sunset: 04:01:45 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:14:43 AM
Sunset: 04:01:10 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.