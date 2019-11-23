Sydnee Stelle
We are seeing a lot of fog out there this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is still in place this morning as conditions continue to be dangerous on the roads, with low visibility and slick spots. Visibility is dipping below half a mile this morning across the Inland Northwest. If you're heading down to WSU for today's game, give yourself extra time because slick roads and low visibility will likely be an issue through the afternoon.
 
By the afternoon, the fog should lighten a little and we'll mostly just see calm and cloudy conditions out there for your Saturday, with the daytime high barely reaching 40 degrees. Saturday night, a system starts to push through in the Inland Northwest. It will mainly bring clouds to Spokane, but the mountain passes could see some snow. Sunday is looking calm, but by Sunday afternoon and evening, we'll watch for those winds to pick up bringing our temperatures down into next week.
 
We'll watch for temperatures to steadily decline throughout the week, down to the low-30s for our daytime high by the end of the week. We're also keeping an eye on the possibility of a little snow out there Monday night into Tuesday. It's looking to be fairly light here in Spokane, but the forecast continues to change. We'll continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated as the storm moves closer.

