Spokane will see a slight break from the rain on Sunday night, but keep those umbrellas and rain boots handy. We're not done with the rain just yet!
Sunday night will bring patchy fog, cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s. We'll see similar conditions continue into Monday morning. Daytime highs should hit the upper 40s. The rain will roll back toward us in the late afternoon and stick with us through Monday night. Overnight lows in the low 40s are expected.
Tuesday morning will bring more showers to Spokane, and elevations above 4,000 feet may see some snow. The clouds will give way to sun as we make our way through the day, and we'll once again see daytime highs in the upper 40s.
The rest of the week will bring mostly sunny days to Spokane, although there is the potential for some freezing fog in the late evenings and early mornings. We'll see temperatures in the mid to low 40s through next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.