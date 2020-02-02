As we close out a gorgeous Sunday, we'll watch for temperatures in the low-20s overnight. It will be clear and calm into your frosty Monday morning. We'll see more sunshine with a high in the mid-30s and calm wind.
A warm front brings changes on Tuesday. Our daytime highs will dip down into the low-30s, and we'll see the chance of snow flurries during the day. Stronger showers will bring snow accumulations to the Inland Northwest overnight, making for a messy Wednesday morning commute. Preliminary, it looks like we could see 2-4 inches of snow in Spokane, the Palouse and 4-6 inches in Coeur d'Alene. Keep a close eye on the forecast though, small deviations in timing or temperatures could change the impact significantly.
By Wednesday afternoon, our daytime high will reach the upper-30s and those showers will likely transition into rain. The chance for rain sticks around through the weekend as our temperature increase to the low-40s by the end of the week.
