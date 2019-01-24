High pressure through the rest of the week will unseasonably cool temperatures, along with areas of fog and low clouds.
Areas of fog will bring low visibility for the Thursday morning commute, along with slick conditions.
An avalanche warning will also be in effect through Thursday morning. That will mainly impact St. Regis and Silver Valley in North Idaho. Substantial snowfall and strong winds is also expected. Avoid traveling on or below slick terrain.
Scattered mountain showers are expected and breezy winds are expected in the Cascades and Panhandle mountains, especially Thursday through Friday and on Sunday.
There will also be a few snow showers in the Idaho Panhandle. Cooler Canadian air this weekend will bring a cooling trend to start next week.