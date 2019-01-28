Another foggy start in areas of the Inland Northwest Monday morning, before a weak cold front brings some clearing later in the day.
Pockets of dense fog are expected near Spokane, Moses Lake, Othello and Pullman. Cooler temperatures are expected, in the 30's and 40's. Patchy freezing is expected before 10 a.m. Monday, later clearing into the sunny skies for the afternoon.
Dry and stable weather is expected to continue through mid-week, becoming more active on Thursday. Later this week we will see valley rain and mountain snow. The weekend will continue to be unsettled late into the weekend.