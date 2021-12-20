SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight, the system that brought snowfall across the Inland Northwest will taper off into dry, cold weather.
Overnight you can expect patchy, freezing fog. The low will drop to 20 degrees, meaning some could see a slick morning commute on Tuesday.
There is a Winter Storm Advisory for the Idaho/Montana border that is impacting Lookout Pass. The advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Tuesday for up to four additional inches of snow. If you are headed over mountain passes, remember to prepare for slick roads and winter-like driving conditions.
In Spokane, we won't see too much more accumulating snow on Tuesday, however flurries are possible in the morning. The daytime high will reach 30 degrees with a calm wind for most of the region.
Another system arrives on Wednesday bringing a rain/snow mix. Right now, there is a 50 percent chance of snow on Christmas day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.