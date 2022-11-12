Spokane kicked off the weekend with sunny skies, yet with no break from the freezing temperatures.
The day-time high tapped out around 37 degrees in the Lilac City this afternoon, the overnight low forecasted to be 18 degrees – brrr! Our main concern lies in these freezing lows creating icy roadways for the morning commute. Please be sure to give your car extra time to warmup before heading out for the day!
Sunday will be very similar to Saturday’s conditions – another dry and cool day.
The week’s forecast as of right now indicates not much of a change in weather patterns. Calm skies and light winds paired with day-time highs only inching above freezing in the low to mid-30s.
Weak weather systems may bring increasingly northerly winds at times throughout the week, yet the chance for rain or snowfall is sitting at zero percent.