Fresh Air is Here!

Air quality has improved tremendously as we are now only experiencing moderate air quality levels in Eastern Washington. This is much better than where we are at this week, and the fresh air is not going anywhere. Some more light showers tonight and into tomorrow brings more of that much needed rain in our area. Temperatures will be around average for this time of the year.
We stay dry from Sunday through Tuesday, however I am keeping a close eye on a low pressure system that is expected to form over the Gulf of Alaska. It will be slow moving, but expect it to bring some more rain and gusty winds across the Columbia Basin starting on Wednesday. Breathe easy folks, enjoy the relief!
