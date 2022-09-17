Sweater weather is only a few days away here in the Lilac City, with the first day of Fall on Thursday!
Take a breath of fresh air, everyone, the smoke is gone and cooler temperatures are here to stay (at least it seems so). This weekend weather has dipped into the 60s throughout much of the region, and is only set to increase into the mid and low-70s for the work week.
Scattered showers are moving throughout Washington all day Sunday, largely toward the greater Tri-Cities area, until making their way to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene late Sunday night.
Air quality is back in the healthy range, for everybody! No more thick haze and smoke conditions outside, thanks to the showers that swept the smoke out last week. Forecasts indicate these healthy conditions are going to continue throughout the week as we ease into the Fall season.
Keep in mind, as our daytime highs dip lower and lower, so do the nighttime temperatures. Lows throughout the week will primarily stick to the 40s. We are inching toward the time of year where we might want to kick our heaters on!
The first day of Fall is Thursday September 22, and forecasts show there will be a 30 percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies, with 69 degrees being the highest of the day.
Spooky (and chilly) season is right around the corner, folks!