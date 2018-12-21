Mostly sunny skies and gusty winds are in the forecast Friday, with a new system moving in that's bringing a drop in temperatures.
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for areas of North Idaho, North Central Idaho, Central Washington, East Central Washington, North Central Washington, Northeast Washington, and Southeast Washington.
Sustained winds between 20 and 25 MPH are expected, with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. That's specifically for areas from Wenatchee, across the Columbia Basin into the Spokane and Pullman areas.
Cooler temperatures and snow are expected Sunday into Monday.