Our next storm system is already on the move, arriving early Tuesday morning, and it looks like it will deliver another round of freezing rain.
Now, it won't JUST be freezing rain, and that's one of the difficult parts of this forecast. Depending on where you are and the exact atmospheric conditions at the time, it could be some light snow, rain/snow mix, freezing rain or just rain! And some areas could see all of the above! (Don't you just love winter weather?)
That being said, the BEST CHANCE (though not the only chance) of ice from freezing rain looks to be across the Columbia Basin and into the Cascade Valleys, as seen here:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4AM-4PM on Tuesday to cover this threat. Spokane is included, although as of right now, our window for freezing rain looks to be pretty small. Any ice accumulations are expected to be fairly light...but even a little bit of ice on the roads can be treacherous!
By Tuesday afternoon, the warm air looks to win out and turn most of this over to just regular rain showers, although as temps cool again Tuesday night, our precipitation could morph again.
Long story short, you need to be careful on the roads again on Tuesday, especially in Central Washington! Thankfully, our quiet weather pattern looks to return again after Wednesday!