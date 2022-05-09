Frost Advisory upgraded to a Freeze Warning
Tags
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:19:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:13:24 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:19:42 AM
Sunset: 08:13:24 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:18:18 AM
Sunset: 08:14:45 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:16:55 AM
Sunset: 08:16:05 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:15:34 AM
Sunset: 08:17:24 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:14:15 AM
Sunset: 08:18:43 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 05:12:58 AM
Sunset: 08:20:01 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:11:43 AM
Sunset: 08:21:18 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.