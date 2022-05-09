The Freeze Warning is set to go into place at 11 p.m. Monday and last until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Frost Advisory upgraded to Freeze Warning
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 42°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 42°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:19:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:13:30 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:19:55 AM
Sunset: 08:13:30 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:18:31 AM
Sunset: 08:14:51 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:17:09 AM
Sunset: 08:16:11 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 05:15:48 AM
Sunset: 08:17:30 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 05:14:29 AM
Sunset: 08:18:49 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 05:13:12 AM
Sunset: 08:20:07 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:11:57 AM
Sunset: 08:21:24 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
