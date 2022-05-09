Freeze warning The Freeze Warning is set to go into place at 11 p.m. Monday and last until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

If you've already planted some early season flowers and vegetables, you will want to cover them up tonight as temperatures are expected to fall down near freezing across much of the Inland Northwest.

At about 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, the National Weather Service upgraded a previous Frost Advisory to a Freeze Warning for a large swath of the Inland Northwest.. Counties under the warning include Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Lincoln, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima, along with portions of Kootenai (including Coeur d'Alene), Douglas and Okanogan counties.

Another Freeze Warning is already set to go into place for the same timeframe from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with another round of freezing temperatures expected into the middle of the week.

If you're looking for a good time to start planting, you may want to wait a little bit longer! Long range outlooks from the National Weather Service show the cooler than average temperatures we've been experiencing will likely remain at least for the next two weeks, which could mean more opportunities for freezing temperatures through the middle of the month.

A good rule of thumb is to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to plant any frost sensitive plants, like tomatoes. The latest date a freezing temperature was recorded in Spokane was May 25.