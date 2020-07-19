After a gorgeous weekend, we're expecting temperatures to warm up as we head through next week. I hope you like the heat!
To start out your work week, we'll be in the mid-60s in the morning on Monday, with daytime highs reaching the low-90s. We'll look for blue skies and sunshine all week long. So far, winds are looking to stay calm through the week as well.
Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week (and year so far) with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s by the afternoon. We cool off a little by the end of the week as our daytime highs cool to the upper-80s. By next weekend, we're looking to climb back to the 90s in the afternoon, so it doesn't look like the heat is going anywhere any time soon.
Please be mindful of fire danger as we see these long stretches of dry, hot days. As it looks to be the hottest week of the year so far, make sure you're also drinking enough water and limiting your time in the direct sun.
