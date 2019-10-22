Programming Notice
Get Out and Enjoy NICE Fall Weather!
A fast moving cold front moved across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, kicking up the winds as it passed. But now that it's gone, we will be basking in its much drier wake for the rest of the week! That means more sunshine, calmer winds and temperatures in the range that we would expect for late October (mid-50s), a novel concept after the much cooler than normal Fall we've been experiencing.
You'll want to get outside and enjoy the nicer weather, especially Wednesday and Thursday, because on Friday yet another cold front is expected to swing through, bringing some mountain showers, but also kicking up the winds once again on Friday and Saturday. And while the sunshine is expected to stick around into the weekend, Friday's front will usher in much cooler air. Dropping our high temperatures into the upper-30s and low-40s, with lows possibly down into the teens and 20s by the start of next week, setting the stage for a chilly Halloween!
