This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We are preparing for beautiful weather conditions this weekend and warm temperatures that will make you want to break out the flip flops and tank tops! Today our daytime highs will rise into the 70s and we will see plenty of sunshine. This weekend temperatures will get even warmer into the upper 70s some areas even reaching the 80s!

Warm weather on the way means many of you are headed to one of our local lakes or rivers. With water temperatures still in the 40's and rives running high and fast.  Please take extra caution and make sure to wear your life jacket!  
 
NW Avalanche center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the WA Cascades, Olympics and Mt. Hood through 6pm Saturday because of our warm up and changing conditions.  Please avoid any travel, hiking, snow shoeing or snowmobiling during this time. 

Tags