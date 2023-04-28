We are preparing for beautiful weather conditions this weekend and warm temperatures that will make you want to break out the flip flops and tank tops! Today our daytime highs will rise into the 70s and we will see plenty of sunshine. This weekend temperatures will get even warmer into the upper 70s some areas even reaching the 80s!
Get outside this weekend!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:37:24 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:49 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:37:24 AM
Sunset: 07:57:49 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:35:43 AM
Sunset: 07:59:13 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:34:03 AM
Sunset: 08:00:38 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 05:32:24 AM
Sunset: 08:02:02 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:30:46 AM
Sunset: 08:03:26 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:29:10 AM
Sunset: 08:04:50 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:27:36 AM
Sunset: 08:06:14 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.