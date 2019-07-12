Sydnee Stelle
We are looking for mid-80s and sunshine this weekend! Whether you're heading to the Cheney Rodeo, Spokatopia or any of the other outdoor events happening in our area this weekend, you should be just fine in shorts and flip-flops. The breeze will pick up a little bit on Sunday, so watch for gusts in Spokane to reach about 20 miles per hour. 
 
Looking ahead to next week, we'll see this warm weather continue. High temperatures look like they will stay in 80s all next week. Aside from the possibility of some thunderstorms, we should stay dry all next week in Spokane with mostly sunny skies. 

Tags