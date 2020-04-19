Get ready for a beautiful day!
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:52:07 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:59 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:52:07 AM
Sunset: 07:45:59 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: S @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:16 AM
Sunset: 07:47:25 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM
Sunset: 07:48:51 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 05:46:37 AM
Sunset: 07:50:16 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 05:44:50 AM
Sunset: 07:51:42 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:43:03 AM
Sunset: 07:53:07 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:41:17 AM
Sunset: 07:54:32 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
