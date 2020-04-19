It's looking beautiful on 04/20/20

It's looking beautiful on 04/20/20

 
We're starting to see a couple light raindrops on this Sunday evening. A few clouds formed over the Inland Northwest, bringing some unexpected sprinkles. They should not last long and we will watch for a calm evening to round our your weekend. Overnight lows will sit in the low-40s as we head into the week.
 
Monday should be the nicest day this week! We'll see temperatures climb into the upper-60s during the afternoon -- we might even reach that lovely 70-degree mark! We should see plenty of sunshine with a light breeze. Those gorgeous conditions will continue into Tuesday as well, with temperatures reaching again into the upper-60s.
 
Wednesday will bring big changes to the Inland Northwest. We'll watch for a 10-degree drop in temperatures and a chance for showers throughout the day. Those showers will stick around into Thursday as well. We might see a slight break from those showers on Friday, but they return for the weekend. Daytime highs will remain in the low-60s through the rest of the week, with overnight lows sticking in the mid-40s.

