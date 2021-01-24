Day planner for 01/25/21
We're not done with the snow yet. We're looking for more snow overnight into Monday morning. We likely won't see much accumulation, less than an inch for most of us in Spokane. The issue is that it looks like it will fall during your morning commute, so we could see some icy spots on the roads. Give yourself a little extra time for tomorrow morning's drive.
 
By Monday afternoon, any lingering flurries should move out of the Inland Northwest. We're looking for calm, cloudy and cold conditions both Monday and Tuesday. Our daytime highs to start out our week will sit right around freezing in the low-30s. By Wednesday though, more active weather moves in.
 
We're looking for a chance of snow or rain/snow mix every day after that in to the weekend. It's hard to tell what accumulation we could see from those showers this far out, but at this point, just be prepared for winter driving. Give plows and WSDOT crews room to work, and take your time on those snowy roads. 

