Get ready for a snowy week!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:34 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:57 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 2.6 mi
Today
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 84%
Sunrise: 07:25:34 AM
Sunset: 04:38:57 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 07:24:30 AM
Sunset: 04:40:29 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:23:23 AM
Sunset: 04:42:02 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:22:15 AM
Sunset: 04:43:35 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:21:04 AM
Sunset: 04:45:09 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:19:52 AM
Sunset: 04:46:43 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 07:18:37 AM
Sunset: 04:48:18 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
