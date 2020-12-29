Snow totals and watches/warnings for 12/30/2020

The Watches and Warnings are in effect through early Thursday morning (12/31/2020), with the snow totals reflecting the amount of snow that's projected to fall between Tuesday night (12/29/2020) and Thursday morning. 
Tonight, overnight lows will sit in the upper-20s, with cloudy skies and calm winds. We're watching for the first snowflakes to start falling overnight into Wednesday morning as this next system moves in.
 
If this system goes the way we think it will, we're in for a lot of snow across the Inland Northwest. We're expecting snowfall all day Wednesday, meaning your morning and evening commutes will likely be dicey. In Spokane, we're looking for 2-6" of new snow by Thursday morning, with the higher amounts impacting the upper elevations. Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake will likely see 3-4", while Mead, the South Hill, Cheney, Post Falls, and Airway Heights look like they'll get closer to 4-6".
 
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane, lasting through early Thursday morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in place north of Spokane, impacting the northern Panhandle and the far northeast corner of Washington.
 
If you had any traveling to do over the mountain passes, hopefully you already took care of that. We're expecting up to a foot of snow over Lookout and Snoqualmie Passes, and up to a foot and a half for Stevens, White and Washington Passes. Mountain travel will be come very hazardous starting on Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning.
 
The showers persist through the beginning of next week. They'll turn to rain/snow mix by Friday with daytime highs climbing to the upper-30s. The warming trend continues, moving temperatures into the 40s and turning those showers to rain. By the start to next week, our temperatures cool to the mid-30s again, bringing back the rain/snow mix. Although, the mountain passes will continue to see heavy snow accumulations as these showers continue through at least early next week.

