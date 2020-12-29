Get ready for more SNOW!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT... A winter storm will impact much of central to eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Precipitation will start out as snow for much of the region Wednesday morning with a transition to rain as a wedge of warm air extends across the eastern basin, Palouse and into the Spokane- Coeur d'Alene corridor. Storm total snow accumulations will depend on how aggressively warm air surges northward. Heavy snowfall is most most likely in northeast Washington and the northern Idaho Panhandle. Mountain passes in the Cascades and north Idaho will also receive significant accumulations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will transition over to rain on the Palouse in the afternoon. A rain-snow mix will also be possible in Spokane Wednesday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:24 AM
- Sunset: 04:06:11 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow. High around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 82%
Sunrise: 07:38:24 AM
Sunset: 04:06:11 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 96%
Sunrise: 07:38:29 AM
Sunset: 04:07:03 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:38:32 AM
Sunset: 04:07:58 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM
Sunset: 04:08:55 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:38:28 AM
Sunset: 04:09:54 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:38:22 AM
Sunset: 04:10:56 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:38:13 AM
Sunset: 04:11:59 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
