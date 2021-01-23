snow totals 01/25/21
We saw a few more clouds than we were expecting today, but temperatures stayed below freezing all day long. Things are looking to remain calm overnight, with our lows dropping down into the low-20s. Our weather pattern starts to get a little more active by Sunday.
 
We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance for a flurry or two during the day. We start to see a better chance of snow in our overnight hours into Monday morning. This system is looking a little hit-or-miss, but if it goes the way we're thinking, we could see 1-2" of snow in Spokane by your Monday morning commute. It wouldn't be a bad idea to plan ahead and give yourself extra time Monday morning just in case.
 
We get a little break from there, but then the snow continues on Wednesday and sticks around into the weekend. It's hard to tell how much accumulation we could see from these next few rounds of snow, but we'll keep a close eye on the forecast and update you when we know more. 

