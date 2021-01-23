Get ready for some snow!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:39 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:22 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early. A few snow showers developing later in the day. High 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:26:39 AM
Sunset: 04:37:22 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:25:37 AM
Sunset: 04:38:54 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:24:33 AM
Sunset: 04:40:26 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:23:27 AM
Sunset: 04:41:58 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:22:19 AM
Sunset: 04:43:32 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow flurries and snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 07:21:08 AM
Sunset: 04:45:06 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:19:55 AM
Sunset: 04:46:40 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
